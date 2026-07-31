Jimmy Fallon Sings a Tiny Song Recapping Jimothy the Raccoon and July 2026 News

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Jimmy Fallon used his THE TONIGHT SHOW platform to deliver a musical recap of July 2026, condensing the month's biggest talking points into what he called a tiny song. Among the moments Fallon worked into the number was the viral rise of a raccoon named Jimothy, alongside a nod to the United States turning 250 years old.

The bit follows Fallon's recurring habit of turning current events into quick, tune-based desk segments, a format that lets him touch on multiple stories in a short span rather than devoting a full sketch to any single topic. The raccoon reference arrives shortly after Fallon made headlines of his own for naming a homegrown cucumber Jimothy during a segment with Steve Higgins, suggesting the name has become something of a recurring bit for the host this summer.

Fallon's musical recaps typically pull from the same news cycle that fuels his other desk segments and interviews, folding pop culture and current events into a single comedic thread. The July edition leaned on the kind of lighthearted, low-stakes material that has become a signature of his desk-bound bits, pairing a viral animal moment with a nod to a major national milestone.

The song format gives Fallon a way to close out the month without a guest or a game, relying instead on his own performance to tie together stories that played out separately on THE TONIGHT SHOW over the previous weeks. The Jimothy cucumber bit from earlier in the month appears to have carried over into this recap, connecting two separate segments through the same recurring name.

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