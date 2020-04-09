Jesse Eisenberg's WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD Set to Debut on Audible

Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, today announced a new scripted Audible Original, When You Finish Saving the World, written and performed by Academy Award-nominated actor, acclaimed playwright and author Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network). The six-hour audio performance also stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and will debut this year exclusively on Audible. In When You Finish Saving the World, interconnected monologues are woven together to tell three main characters' stories through audio recordings, in the process creating a rich depiction of the 21st century American family.

When You Finish Saving the World is the moving and evocative story of three individuals working to understand each other and themselves: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he's headed. The six-hour audio experience shifts between time frames in these characters' lives, spanning a period of more than three decades.

"Jesse Eisenberg is that rare, versatile talent - an extraordinary actor and an accomplished, skillful writer. Both gifts are on abundant display in his wildly original new work, When You Finish Saving the World," said David Blum, Editor-in-Chief of Audible Originals. "We're incredibly honored to have his distinctive voice and storytelling on Audible, and are thrilled to offer the groundbreaking narrative experience he has crafted specifically for the audio format."

"When You Finish Saving the World was such a satisfying story for me to tell - following three different characters, in three different time periods, and finding a way to unite them in a meaningful way - it was an exhilarating experience to write and perform," said Eisenberg. "I absolutely loved working with the amazing team at Audible because they're so interested in progressing the medium in creative ways that serve each story. I hope listeners feel the same emotional connection to the story that I do."





