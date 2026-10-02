Jenny Lee Lindberg Covers The Kid LAROI's GIRLS

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jennylee—the solo project of founding Warpaint member Jenny Lee Lindberg—unveiled a cover of The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' on October 2, 2026. The track can be heard here.

Lindberg said: 'like many women i found myself enthralled by the series 'off campus.' i was obsessed with the characters, the story, the dynamics, et cetera. i had never heard this kid laroi tune before and it went on to become a viral sensation. everytime i heard it i was brought back to the world of 'off campus,' which i must say i had the time of my life watching… i had an overwhelming feeling that i should cover it.

it's pretty leftfield for me, which made me a little more excited and up for the challenge. i usually approach covers very differently to the og almost as a rework, or a reimagining.

i reached out to my pal Johnny Marr and asked him if he would be down to send some guitar bits i could throw in there, and he came back with what was the heart of the song and made my job extremely easy. for the first time i would be doing a cover almost verbatim, but with a lot of my personality being showcased.

it was a family affair. my brother-in-law Weston Meier played the drums, my partner Jantzen Meier engineered and my good friend Nate Pyfer produced.

it all came together really effortlessly and i love it…i hope y'all do too!!'

The release marks jennylee's first new music since 2023's 'King City (jennylee's Version)' with Swim Deep and 2022 solo album Heart Tax. This summer, Warpaint played Harry Styles' Meltdown Festival in London.

jennyleelindberg.com

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 19 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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