Jenny Lee Lindberg Covers The Kid LAROI's GIRLS
The WARPAINT bassist enlisted producer Nate Pyfer and guitarist Johnny Marr for the track.
jennylee—the solo project of founding Warpaint member Jenny Lee Lindberg—unveiled a cover of The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' on October 2, 2026. The track can be heard here.
Lindberg said: 'like many women i found myself enthralled by the series 'off campus.' i was obsessed with the characters, the story, the dynamics, et cetera. i had never heard this kid laroi tune before and it went on to become a viral sensation. everytime i heard it i was brought back to the world of 'off campus,' which i must say i had the time of my life watching… i had an overwhelming feeling that i should cover it.
it's pretty leftfield for me, which made me a little more excited and up for the challenge. i usually approach covers very differently to the og almost as a rework, or a reimagining.
i reached out to my pal Johnny Marr and asked him if he would be down to send some guitar bits i could throw in there, and he came back with what was the heart of the song and made my job extremely easy. for the first time i would be doing a cover almost verbatim, but with a lot of my personality being showcased.
it was a family affair. my brother-in-law Weston Meier played the drums, my partner Jantzen Meier engineered and my good friend Nate Pyfer produced.
it all came together really effortlessly and i love it…i hope y'all do too!!'
The release marks jennylee's first new music since 2023's 'King City (jennylee's Version)' with Swim Deep and 2022 solo album Heart Tax. This summer, Warpaint played Harry Styles' Meltdown Festival in London.
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