Jenny Jackson on Editing Literary Icons While Writing Her Own Bestsellers

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Jenny Jackson sat down with OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA to talk about the unusual balancing act at the center of her career: writing bestselling novels while working as Editorial Director of Fiction at Knopf, one of publishing's most prominent imprints. The conversation covered how she moves between shaping other authors' manuscripts and producing her own fiction, along with the doubts that come with putting her own work into the world.

Jackson discussed her novel The Shampoo Effect during the appearance, along with the mechanics of writing through self-doubt and sustaining creative ambition while holding down a demanding editorial job. She spoke about what she looks for in a manuscript as an editor, tying that perspective back to her own instincts as a writer.

Much of the discussion centered on why Jackson believes the strongest stories are the ones that spark conversation, a standard she said she applies both to the books she edits for other novelists and to the fiction she writes herself. She framed the dual role not as a conflict but as something that sharpens her judgment on both sides of the desk.

The appearance offered a look at how one of publishing's editorial gatekeepers approaches storytelling from the inside, drawing on her day-to-day work with literary manuscripts to inform her own creative choices as an author.

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