Jennifer Garner and Elin Hilderbrand Talk THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, Friendship, and Nantucket

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Jennifer Garner and bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to discuss the Peacock drama series THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, sharing how their collaboration came together and why friendship sits at the center of the story. The conversation also touched on Garner's affinity for book adaptations, Hilderbrand's plans for a new novel following her retirement from her long-running Nantucket series, and the trio's personal book recommendations.

THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND is based on Hilderbrand's novel of the same name and centers on Hollis Shaw, a famed cook and bestselling author played by Garner. The series premiered on Peacock on July 16, with Garner leading an ensemble cast in the drama, which draws heavily on themes of female friendship and the particular atmosphere of Nantucket.

Hilderbrand, whose novels have been adapted for streaming, previously saw her book THE PERFECT COUPLE become a Netflix series starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. In the TODAY interview, she addressed what comes next after stepping away from the Nantucket setting that defined much of her career, pointing to new creative directions ahead.

Garner has been making the rounds to promote the series, including a recent appearance on The View where she discussed the bonds formed with her co-stars during production. In the TODAY segment, she and Hilderbrand also reflected on balancing work and family and the broader power of stories to bring people together.

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