Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey Will Star in Pixar's SOUL

Deadline reports that Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will lead Pixar's upcoming film "Soul." The film is scheduled for release in June of 2020.

The film takes place between New York City and the never-before-seen cosmic realms and "The You Seminar," the fantastical place where we all discover our unique personalities. The tagline was also released: Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you ... you?"

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Phylicia Rashad and Questlove will also star.

Foxx's will play a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. Fey plays 22, a soul-in-training who has an unexpected encounter with Joe when he accidentally finds his way to the "You Seminar." Together, the two are going to find a way to get Joe back to Earth, making him think again about what it truly means to have soul.

Jamie Foxx played the title role in "Django Unchained," and won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in "Ray." He also starred in the 2014 remake of "Annie." Tina Fey is best known for her time on "Saturday Night Live" and for writing, producing, and starring in NBC's "30 Rock." She also wrote the book for the musical "Mean Girls"; she wrote the movie on which it was based as well.





