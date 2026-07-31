JESUS I WAS EVIL to Launch on Tubi and AVOD Platforms in August

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release the horror-comedy JESUS I WAS EVIL on Tubi, with the film to expand across additional AVOD platforms afterward. Written and directed by Calvin Morie McCarthy, the film follows two women posing as missionaries whose campaign to clean up the streets spirals into a violent killing spree, complicated when one of them becomes fixated on a hostage.

Jesus I Was Evil is a wildly irreverent blend of horror, satire, and pitch-black comedy that follows two seemingly ordinary female missionaries whose crusade to 'clean up the streets' quickly descends into a blood-soaked campaign of murder and mayhem.

Amber and Martha appear to be devoted women of faith, but behind their wholesome façade lies a pair of ruthless killers targeting anyone they deem unworthy of salvation. After taking a hostage during their latest mission, their deadly partnership begins to unravel when Martha develops an unexpected obsession with an agnostic young man named Christian, threatening to derail their fanatical quest.

Starring Airisa Durand (Amityville Poltergeist, A Haunting In Ravenwood), Melissa Crossland (Road To Bob, Stolen Season), and Cameron Lee Price (1923, Chicago P.D, Wardriver), the film delivers outrageous violence, sharp satire, and over-the-top performances that horror fans will appreciate. Mixing splatter effects with dark humor, Jesus I Was Evil is a bold independent genre film that will appeal to fans of outrageous, boundary-pushing horror that blends shocking violence with dark, irreverent humor.

'Jesus I Was Evil is exactly the kind of fearless independent filmmaking that horror fans love to discover,' said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. 'Its outrageous premise, dark sense of humor, and unapologetic style make it a memorable addition to our AVOD lineup. We can't wait for horror fans to discover it.'

With equal parts gore, satire, and offbeat comedy, Jesus I Was Evil offers an unforgettable ride through faith gone horribly—and hilariously—wrong.

Jesus I Was Evil begins rolling out across AVOD platforms on August 16, 2026, with its debut on Tubi.

JESUS I WAS EVIL stars Airisa Durand, Melissa Crossland, and Cameron Lee Price, and joins McCarthy's prior genre credits, which include PILLOW PARTY MASSACRE, BEWARE THE BOOGEYMAN, and EXORCISM IN UTERO.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...