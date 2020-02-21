J.D. Dillard & Matt Owens Will Develop New STAR WARS Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a new Star Wars movie in the works at Lucasfilm. J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens will develop the film.

Dillard is best known for helming and writing "Sleight," while Owens wrote on "Luke Cage" and "Agents of Shield."

It is unknown whether or not the film will be released theatrically or exclusively on Disney Plus. There are no plot or character details yet available.

Disney boss Bob Iger said, "the priority for Star Wars in the short-term is going to be, I'll call it television for Disney+, and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that."

