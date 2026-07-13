 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

JAY-Z Closes Three-Day Yankee Stadium Residency With 'Home Run' Performance

The rapper concluded his Bronx stadium run at the close of the three-night engagement.

By:



Footage from Jay-Z's closing night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, shared by Good Morning America, captures the rapper performing 'Home Run' before a stadium crowd. The clip documents the final evening of a three-day residency the artist held at the iconic Bronx venue.

The performance marked the conclusion of a multi-night stand at Yankee Stadium, one of New York City's most recognizable large-scale venues. Residencies of this kind at major sports stadiums have become a notable format for high-profile artists looking to anchor extended engagements in a single city.

Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
More Hot Shows Discounts