JAY-Z Closes Three-Day Yankee Stadium Residency With 'Home Run' Performance

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Footage from Jay-Z's closing night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, shared by Good Morning America, captures the rapper performing 'Home Run' before a stadium crowd. The clip documents the final evening of a three-day residency the artist held at the iconic Bronx venue.

The performance marked the conclusion of a multi-night stand at Yankee Stadium, one of New York City's most recognizable large-scale venues. Residencies of this kind at major sports stadiums have become a notable format for high-profile artists looking to anchor extended engagements in a single city.