Iman Vellani Will Star in MS. MARVEL on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan.

Sep. 30, 2020  
Newcomer Imon Vellani has been tapped to star in "Ms. Marvel," a new Disney Plus series based on the eponymous comic book character.

Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. Ms. Marvel is Marvel's first oncreen Muslim superhero.

The character will also be included in future MCU films, according to Kevin Feige.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon will direct the project, from creator/writer Bisha K. Ali.


