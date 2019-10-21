INSP's ULTIMATE COWBOY SHOWDOWN Comes to Amazon Prime Video

Imagicomm Entertainment, has announced the new insp original series, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, which debuted on insp October 14th, will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning October 21, 2019.

"Country music icon Trace Adkins hosts Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, which features twelve real-life working cowboys from around the country going head-to-head for the chance to win a herd of cattle," said Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm. "From roping cattle to chasing a bull, contestants must prove they have more grit and skills than their fellow competitors. The danger is real, the stakes are high and in the end only one will ride off a winner," continued Collins. "We are happy to announce that this series soon will be available on streaming service, Amazon Prime Video."

Amazon Prime Video membership is $8.99 a month.

For more information or to follow release dates, please visit www.imagicommentertainment.com.

magicomm Entertainment is a distribution company dedicated to distributing quality films and TV series in a wide range of genres. Each project is distinguished by a commitment to strong storytelling, memorable characters and high production values. Imagicomm Entertainment distributes content through select theaters, popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, DVDs through major retailers, and, traditional television outlets.





