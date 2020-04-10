INSECURE Season 4 SoundtrackÂ Set For A Summer Release

Raedio, the new label founded by EMMY® Award-nominated and two-time Golden Globe® Award-nominated writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae, Atlantic Records and HBO have announced the forthcoming arrival of INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 soundtrack. The official companion music will set the mood each week for the award-winning HBO series, INSECURE. The soundtrack is guaranteed to elevate the bar for music culture and will arrive later this summer. Today's launch is highlighted by the release of Cautious Clay's "Reaching" (Feat. Alex Isley) and St. Panther's "Infrastructure" - both featured in Sunday's premiere episode - plus Yung Baby Tate's "Never Lonely" (Feat. Jozzy), which was featured in the INSECURE Season 4 trailer streaming now on HBO HERE. All three tracks are available now for streaming and download: Cautious Clay's "Reaching" (Feat. Alex Isley), St. Panther's "Infrastructure," and Yung Baby Tate's "Never Lonely" (Feat. Jozzy). The eagerly anticipated fourth season of INSECURE returns to HBO on Sunday, April 12th (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

"I absolutely love working on the music for INSECURE and this season is no different. Not only did we continue to select songs that elevate our storytelling, but we also had artists and songwriters create original music for the season. The soundtrack is the perfect mix of some of my favorite songs from the season and I'm excited to share it with fans of the show," says Issa Rae.

"Atlantic Records is excited to partner with Issa Rae, Raedio and HBO to break new ground together by releasing an array of exclusive music each week in connection with this season of INSECURE," says Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast. "Issa Rae is a cultural icon, a unique tastemaker and a creator of tomorrow's trends. We believe this series, and this new season of the show, are the perfect vehicle to support her musical vision to curate and A&R music from a diverse arsenal of incredibly special artists that speak so uniquely to the series she has created."

"Every season we work really hard to get the freshest new music from artists we are excited for our audience to discover," says INSECURE Music Supervisor, Kier Lehman. "I'm really excited because this season has the best soundtrack we've ever put together."

INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 will feature brand new tracks from a diverse array of major artists and rising stars.





