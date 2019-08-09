IFC to Honor Work Of Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker Tonight

IFC will honor the work of legendary documentarian and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker tonight by repeating two episodes of its critically-acclaimed series Documentary Now! that were based on Pennebaker Films.

"The Original Cast Album: Co-Op," which pays homage to Pennebaker's "Original Cast Album: Company" will run on IFC at 11PM. "The Bunker," the series' send-up to Pennebaker's "The War Room," will immediately follow at 11:32PM.

Said executive producers and series' directors, Rhys Thomas and Alexander Buono, "The films of DA Pennebaker mean the world to us on Documentary Now!, and one of the greatest thrills of making our show has been getting to know DA himself. He was an early supporter of our show and incredibly open in advising us about how he went about making his own films. He was an inspiration and a hell of a good sport; and we join the filmmaking world in remembering his incredible legacy."

Documentary Now! "Co-op" airs tonight at 11PM and Documentary Now! "The Bunker" follows at 11:32PM.





Related Articles View More TV Stories