Hulu Announces New Food New Series from Padma Lakshmi

The Untitled Padma Lakshmi Series is a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes. Curated by Emmy®-nominated host and author Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), the series embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals alongside Padma's perspectives and personal connection to each story. Filmed around the country, each episode starts with a single dish that represents and connects to a community's history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine. From family recipes and street food to high-end restaurants, each dish explored is a symbol of a unique journey and story that provides viewers a window into where communities came from and the tale of how they set roots in America. In the hands of different families and waves of immigration, an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured thru Padma's eyes.

Each 30-minute episode follows Padma as she learns, immerses and celebrates communities from around the world that have taken root in America, changed it and been changed by it. The 10-episode series is produced by Part2 Pictures.

The news was announced today during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton, where Hulu's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming.

"Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation. The series we're presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflect why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work," said Erwich.

The news comes after the company received 20 Emmy® nominations across eight titles, solidifying Hulu as a home for premium content. In fact, Hulu has seen a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming year-over-year.





