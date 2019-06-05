Hugh Laurie to Receive Outstanding Achievement Award From Edinburgh TV Festival

Award-winning actor, director, singer, musician, screenwriter and author, Hugh Laurie CBE will receive the Edinburgh TV Festival's Outstanding Achievement Award at the prestigious TV Awards, it was announced today (WED).

Ahead of receiving the award on Thursday 22nd August, the Festival will also honour Laurie's career with a special 'In Conversation With...' From one half of comedy double act, Fry and Laurie to a film career and the phenomenal success of award-winning US medical drama House, and BBC One's The Night Manager, the conversation will offer delegates an insight into his career, his experiences and influences in this fascinating session.

CEO and Festival Director, Lisa Campbell said: "Hugh Laurie resonates with so many generations of TV viewers - for some it's George in Blackadder, for others it's Jeeves, Dr Gregory House or Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager - to name a few. It's a phenomenally diverse range of iconic shows for one man to be across from so many different genres - he's brilliant and I'm thrilled he's coming to the Festival - not just to receive his award but also so we can hear from the man himself about his career highlights so far."

Executive Chair, Graham Stuart said: "Hugh Laurie has only ever been on the best shows on television and now he's coming to the Edinburgh Television Festival. We look forward to celebrating a star of great taste and style at the biggest television industry event of the year."





