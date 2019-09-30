Horror Indie Film HELL HOUSE Casts Stefanie Scott, Odessa Adlon, Jess Weixler

"Hell House," written and directed by Andrew Gori, has found its stars, according to a Deadline exclusive.

Stefanie Scott, Odessa Adlon, Jess Weixler join Gene Jones and Michael Abbott Jr.

The story centers around the complicated relationship between small town high school peers Dawn (Scott) and Makayla in the Deep South, on the eve of a religious-themed Halloween attraction or "hell house" grand opening, and the various townspeople who try to keep the two apart, with disastrous results.

Camera Ready Pictures is co-financing and producing the film that will begin shooting in the fall. Dennis Masel, Jamie Dolan, William Day Frank, and Tara Ansley are also producing.

Scott is best known for her roles in "Insidious: Chapter 3" and Disneys' "A.N.T. Farm." Adlon is best known for " Fam," "Nashville" and "Wayne." Weixler was last seen on screen in "It: Chapter 2."

Read the original news on Deadline here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories