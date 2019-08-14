Holiday Rom Com LAST CHRISTMAS Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding Drops Trailer

Aug. 14, 2019  

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-anticipated trailer for "Last Christmas," starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, has arrived.

Directed by Paul Feig, Clarke stars as Kate, a disillusioned retail worker and self-described "mess" working as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop under the management of an exacting boss played by Michelle Yeoh. When Clarke begins to bump into Tom (Henry Golding), she starts to confide in him - but starts to wonder about who he is when he disappears for short bouts.

Emma Thompson, who starred in "Love Actually" and is no stranger to the Christmas romantic comedy, wrote the script and stars as Kate's mother.

Clarke is best known for her eight years playing Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, on HBO's "Game of Thrones." Golding broke out last year when he starred as the handsome, charming, crazy-rich Nick Young in "Crazy Rich Asians."

Watch the trailer here:

