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A Jersey band called Hard Knoxx (Jimmy) took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform an original song titled KICKIN' THE BALLS, timed to coincide with the World Cup Final. The clip was posted to the show's YouTube channel as part of the program's ongoing coverage of the soccer tournament.

KICKIN' THE BALLS is an original song performed by Hard Knoxx (Jimmy) in honor of the World Cup Final, leaning into the late-night host's recurring tendency to build musical segments around major sporting and cultural events.

The World Cup Final performance follows a stretch of soccer-themed content on THE TONIGHT SHOW. Earlier in the same run of programming, Fallon staged a World Cup-themed breath competition called LONGEST 'GOOOOOOOAL' EVER, in which three contestants competed to sustain the word 'goal' as long as possible on a single breath, reflecting the show's broader embrace of the tournament as a comedic backdrop.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Jimmy Fallon Hosts Longest GOOOOOOOAL Competition on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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