Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer Talk New Prime Video Series RIDE OR DIE

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Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer sat down with Good Morning America to talk about their upcoming Prime Video action-comedy series RIDE OR DIE, with a new clip from the interview now available on the GMA YouTube channel.

RIDE OR DIE centers on two best friends whose relationship is tested when one discovers the other leads a secret life as an international assassin. The series blends action and comedy around that central dynamic, with Waddingham and Spencer playing the two leads.

The Good Morning America interview gives the pair a chance to speak in their own words about the project, touching on the premise and what drew them to the material. Both actors have significant screen and stage backgrounds, with Waddingham widely recognized for her television work and Spencer a longtime presence across film and television.

Prime Video has been an active home for high-profile series in recent months. BroadwayWorld previously covered the renewal of HOUSE OF DAVID for a third season at the streamer, which stars stage veteran Michael Iskander.