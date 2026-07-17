Hannah Waddingham Talks RIDE OR DIE and TED LASSO Return on THE VIEW
The actress spoke about female friendship themes in her new series and offered a tease of the Emmy-winning comedy's revival.
Hannah Waddingham sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to discuss her new action-comedy series RIDE OR DIE and address what audiences can expect from her return to the Emmy-winning role of Rebecca Welton in TED LASSO. The conversation, posted to THE VIEW's YouTube channel, covers the themes of female bonding at the center of RIDE OR DIE and Waddingham's perspective on what draws her to projects built around those relationships.
In the clip, Waddingham speaks to the spirit of female friendship that runs through RIDE OR DIE, describing the bonds between women as central to the series' identity. She also fields questions about TED LASSO, the Apple TV+ comedy in which she plays club owner Rebecca Welton, teasing details about the show's anticipated return without revealing specifics.
THE VIEW has recently hosted a range of film and television guests discussing new projects. Jennifer Garner appeared on the program earlier this week to discuss THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND and the bonds she formed with her co-stars, covering similar themes of female friendship and ensemble dynamics.
THE VIEW airs on ABC. Waddingham's appearance adds to a stretch of high-profile guests for the daytime program, which drew its largest audience in over 18 months with a June episode that brought in more than 3.3 million viewers.