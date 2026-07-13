Hannah Waddingham Stays Tight-Lipped on TED LASSO Season 4 in GMA Interview

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Hannah Waddingham stopped by Good Morning America to talk about the highly anticipated fourth and final season of TED LASSO, though she made clear she was not about to give anything away. In the clip, the actress deflects questions about the show's return with characteristic charm, keeping the playbook firmly under wraps.

TED LASSO is the comedy series set to return for its fourth and final season, with Waddingham among its most celebrated cast members.

The fourth season will mark the end of the series, according to the clip's framing on Good Morning America. Waddingham, who has also been seen recently in the Prime Video action comedy RIDE OR DIE alongside Octavia Spencer, gave no indication of when the new season would arrive or what direction the story would take.

BroadwayWorld previously covered Waddingham in connection with RIDE OR DIE, which debuted all eight episodes on Prime Video on July 15. That series was created by Tessa Coates, with Waddingham serving as both star and executive producer alongside Spencer. More on that project can be found here.