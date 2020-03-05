Hannah Simone & Elizabeth Hurley Join New CBS Comedy

Deadline reports that Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley will star in a new comedy pilot at CBS.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will write the series, from creator Corinne Kingsbury.

The semi-autobiographical comedy is about a daughter and her mom. When Penelope's (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband's, they call on Penelope's young single mom, Georgia (Hurley(, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Simone's Penelope is a smart, hard-working producer at a sports TV network, wife to airline pilot Josh, and mother of their challenging toddler, Levi. When they lose their longtime babysitter, Penelope's young, single mom Georgia (Hurley) comes to help and turns her well-ordered world upside down.

Hurley's Georgia is fun-loving and a bit immature; she doesn't have the best judgment, especially when it comes to men. Georgia had Penelope when she was 17, and although she was a warm and loving single mom, their roles have reversed a bit now that Penelope is an adult. When Georgia becomes the babysitter to Penelope's toddler, she might get a chance to redeem herself, but then again chaos tends to follow her.

Read the original story on Deadline.





