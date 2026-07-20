HOT 97'S SUMMER JAM to Add Yung Miami to Growing Lineup

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HOT 97 SUMMER JAM 2026 is set to add Yung Miami to its lineup, expanding the roster for the annual hip-hop concert event scheduled for July 24 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

HOT 97 recently announced that Yung Miami has officially joined THE LINEUP for Summer Jam 2026, adding even more star power to Hip Hop's biggest night. The countdown is on for HOT 97's Summer Jam 2026, as Hip Hop's biggest stars prepare to take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, July 24 for the culture's most anticipated night in live music. For more than three decades, Summer Jam has delivered the unforgettable moments that define Hip Hop, from surprise reunions and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations to career-making performances that become part of music history. The evening will feature two experiences with the 7 PM and 8 PM stages.

Tickets available here.

Summer Jam has remained the premier stage for Hip Hop's biggest artists, generating countless viral moments, surprise performances, historic reunions, and unforgettable collaborations that have become woven into the fabric of Hip Hop culture. Year after year, it remains one of the most anticipated nights in live music.

'Summer Jam continues to be the ultimate celebration of Hip Hop culture and the heartbeat of New York,' said Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP, Content & Growth, MediaCo. 'This year's lineup reflects the sound of the moment while honoring the artists and communities that continue to move the culture forward. From legends to the next generation, Summer Jam 2026 is built to create unforgettable moments.'

This year's event reflects every era of Hip Hop, from legendary hitmakers and hometown heroes to today's chart-topping stars and the next generation of artists redefining the culture.

Curated by Lit Digital DJ Funk Flex and Katrina B, Assistant Program Director, HOT 97 and hosted by Nessa, Mornings with Mero Team, and DJ Drewski, THE LINEUP features French Montana, Yung Miami, Mariah The Scientist, Ice Spice, and New Jersey's own Fetty Wap, who returns home for a special performance expected to be one of the night's most memorable moments. THE LINEUP also includes Da Baby, G Herbo, Natalie Nunn, Cash Cobain, Zeddy Will, Omah Lay, Honey Bxby, Sleepy Hallow, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata, & Dee Billz), Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Albee Al, Nems, Kocky Ka, Djany Dior, Ryan Witherspoon, Breannie, JDymonds, Chase Belly, BTB Dezz, Fergie Baby, NTG, KING Beamo, and McVertt. Additional artists and surprise guests will be announced in the days leading up to Summer Jam.

Follow @HOT97 for the latest artist announcements, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, artist interviews, and event updates.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 2026

WHERE: Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

TICKETS: On sale now at Hot97.com and Ticketmaster.com

FOLLOW: @HOT97

About HOT 97 Summer Jam

HOT 97's Summer Jam is the largest live Hip Hop music and culture celebration in America, bringing together the biggest names in Hip Hop on one stage for an unforgettable live experience. Widely recognized as the most iconic Hip Hop concert in the world, Summer Jam continues to define the culture and showcase the genre's biggest superstars and emerging talent.

Yung Miami joins a bill that already includes Rick Ross, Ice Spice, Fetty Wap, French Montana, Max B, DaBaby, and Mariah the Scientist, as previously reported. For more on the event, see HOT 97 SUMMER JAM 2026 to Feature Rick Ross, Ice Spice, Fetty Wap and More.

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