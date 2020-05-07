HGTV Announces New Series RENOVATION ISLAND

Like a modern-day tribute to Swiss Family Robinson, home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler pack up their family and move to a tropical island with the dream to renovate an entire resort. Renovation Island, a new HGTV series premiering on Sunday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, follows the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas.

Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities. With an eye toward a grand re-opening for prime tourist season, Bryan and Sarah, along with their small staff, tackle a massive list of construction and design projects that must be completed within a tight six-month timeline. And, renovating a full-service restaurant, club house, spa, in-ground pool and bar is no easy feat if they want to open and welcome guests on time.

"This is the biggest change our family has faced and the largest project we've ever taken on," said Bryan. "What are we risking? Absolutely everything."

In the premiere episode, THE FAMILY bids an emotional farewell to their familiar home and life. As the tremendous resort renovation begins, the island's tropical weather, wildlife and remote location are just a few of the challenges THE FAMILY must navigate as they adjust to life in a new country. Throughout the season, Bryan and Sarah are determined to realize their dream of reviving the tropical paradise despite the rollercoaster ride of emotions that comes with a seemingly impossible timeline, a maxed budget and unexpected issues such as extensive rust and termite damage in every building as well as the threat of a hurricane mid-reno.

"Everyone said we were crazy," said Sarah. "But our hearts said 'yes' - this is the right thing to do."

Fans are invited to stay connected with Renovation Island on HGTV's digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres - Sundays beginning June 7. Fans can visit HGTV.com/RenovationIsland for special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos with Bryan and Sarah. Viewers also can follow @HGTV and #RenovationIsland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates.





