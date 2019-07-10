HFPA and AWFF Announce New Snow Leopard Scholarship Program

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association(HFPA) and the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) announce the first HFPA Snow Leopard Scholarship, which will be awarded to a new Asian short filmmaker during the Festival's fifth anniversary in Culver City, Los Angeles in November 2019. The festival will run November 6 to 14, 2019 in Culver City.



There will be no submission process as AWFF will curate the twelve films from a select number of short film festivals and programs across Asia throughout the year. A special Jury of HFPA members will decide on the winner, who will be presented with a check for $5,000 and a bronze Snow Leopard trophy at a VIP Ceremony during the Festival. AWFF is partnered with the Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its ecosystem in the high mountains of Asia.



Executive and Program Director of the Asian World Film Festival, Georges N. Chamchoum said, "The AWFF is grateful to the HFPA for their gracious support of the first-ever HFPA Snow Leopard Scholarship. The competition and scholarship will bring critical awareness to the Asian and Asian-American entertainment communities in Hollywood and encourage promising young Asian film makers to develop creative storytelling that speaks to audiences from all backgrounds. We trust that this valued partnership will continue to ignite and inspire events like this for years to come."



Up to twelve selected Asian short films, which must have been produced and/or directed by an Asian filmmaker, will be screened during the AWFF's short film programs. Qualifying films must be narrative, no longer than 15 minutes in length, completed in 2018 or 2019 and be the filmmaker's debut or second film. For more information about the Asian World Film Festival, please visit www.asianworldfilmfest.org





