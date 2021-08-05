HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE Returns Sept. 6 to HGTV

Home renovation expert Jasmine Roth is back to rescue homeowners from their DIY fails in a new season of HGTV's hit series, Help! I Wrecked My House, premiering Monday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which attracted more than 16 million viewers last season, will showcase Jasmine solving even bigger home renovation disasters with clever solutions. From a DIY-obsessed dad who has started more projects than he can finish to a newlywed couple who feel trapped by the massive addition they attempted to build on their own, Jasmine and team have their work cut out for them. Each new episode also will be available to stream on discovery+ on Mondays beginning September 6.

"Homeowners are drowning in these unfinished projects and it doesn't seem like there's any end in sight, " said Jasmine. "The only way that they can move forward at this point is to throw in the towel and to bring in a professional, so that's where I come in."

In the season premiere, Jasmine will help a family renovate their dream FIXER UPPER that's taken a nightmarish turn. The family, who relied on help from family and friends, began demolition hoping to be done in a matter of weeks. Lacking renovation experience, the weeks-long renovation turned into months, and now, with their home down to the studs, they are living out of suitcases at their in-laws. Out of options, they will turn to Jasmine to transform the unlivable home into a place the whole family can enjoy.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Jasmine and HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @JasmineRothOfficial on Instagram. Fans also can watch the first season of the series on discovery+.

Help! I Wrecked My House is produced by RTR Media Inc.

Photo Credit: HGTV