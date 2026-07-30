HELLBILLY HOLLOW Trailer Drops Ahead of Theatrical Release

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Bald Man Films and Todd Slater's Convoke Media have released the first trailer for HELLBILLY HOLLOW, a Southern horror film shot on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama. The film is directed by and co-stars Kevin Wayne alongside actor, producer and musician Kurt Deimer, and is set to open in select U.S. theaters, presented by Atlas Distribution Company.

One of the South's most iconic haunted attractions is about to become the setting for an all-new generation's nightmares. Bald Man Films and Todd Slater's Convoke Media unleash the first trailer for 'Hellbilly Hollow,' a blood-soaked Southern throwback horror reminiscent of cult classics Terrifer and Friday The 13th inspired and filmed on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama. Directed by and co-starring Kevin Wayne (The Magnificent Seven, Outer Banks) alongside actor, producer and rock artist Kurt Deimer (Halloween, Scared to Death), the film transforms the legendary haunt into the deadly playground of two unforgettable killers—Tickles and Bull. Supercharging the scares, 'Hellbilly Hollow' features eight original songs performed by Deimer, alongside an original score composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry. Presented by Atlas Distribution Company, it slashes into select U.S. theaters opening Friday, September 25.

In 'Hellbilly Hollow,' a team of paranormal YouTubers ventures deep into the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the night before Halloween. They encounter a sinister presence far more frightening—and deadlier—than specters and staged scares: Tickles, a disfigured, childlike clown, and his manipulative caretaker brother, Bull. One by one, the investigators, together with local thrill-seekers, fall victim to the siblings' sadistic games.

The idea for 'Hellbilly Hollow' took root on-site at the attraction where Wayne was directing a commercial and envisioned a sinister figure hunting victims through the haunt's eerie backwoods setting. That image became the seed for the film, which was shot entirely on location – giving audiences a first-ever look at the real haunted barn, hayride and scare zones that have terrified visitors for years, now turned into a hunting ground for a far more dangerous threat.

'I've wanted to make a horror film for a long time – but not just any horror film,' said Wayne, who also plays Tickles. 'With 'Hellbilly Hollow,' I saw a chance to tell a true Southern horror story – one that's sinister and twisted, atmospheric and character-driven, not just reliant on jump scares and gore.'

'We came up with a slate of outrageous, never-before-seen kills,' said Deimer, who plays Bull. 'From day one, we knew this would be the start of something bigger – a series of films built around a place, two complex, deranged siblings, and the culture they inhabit.'

The film was shot on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama, and features practical carnival-style set pieces – including Wack-a-Troll, High Striker, Acid Darts, and a Car Dunk sequence – engineered by executive producer and production designer Mike Denard. The original score was composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry, with the soundtrack also featuring eight original songs performed by Deimer, and sound design by Tom Boykin ('John Wick: Chapter 4,' 'The Last of Us').

'Hellbilly Hollow' features a wealth of talent both onscreen and behind the camera. The film stars Kurt Deimer, Kevin Wayne, Danny Vinson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Megan Alexandrea Weaver, Hallie Shepherd, Trey Miller, and Keller Fornes. The filmmaking team includes director of photography David Brower, original score by Roy Mayorga, Executive Producers Michael T. Clarke, Mike Denard, Andy Gould, David Miller, Tim Miller, James Srygley, Kevin Wayne, and Brandon Evans, produced by Kurt Deimer and Todd Slater, written by Bernadette Chapman, and directed by Kevin Wayne.

HELLBILLY HOLLOW features practical carnival-style set pieces designed by executive producer and production designer Mike Denard, an original score by Roy Mayorga of Ministry, and eight original songs performed by Deimer. The cast includes Kurt Deimer, Kevin Wayne, Danny Vinson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Megan Alexandrea Weaver, Hallie Shepherd, Trey Miller, and Keller Fornes, with the screenplay written by Bernadette Chapman.

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