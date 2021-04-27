HBO Max Launches 'See Us' Spotlight Page for Asian American And Pacific Islander History Month

On May 1, HBO Max will launch its See Us: AAPI And Our Global Community spotlight page, showcasing the range, diversity and spirit of the community during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month and beyond. Continuing our rich history of amplifying diverse stories and talent, this HBO Max spotlight page celebrates the visionaries amongst us, and collectively promotes and supports the telling of stories from the Asian and AAPI perspective, while also acknowledging the importance of representation moving forward.

See Us will offer hours of curated programming, featuring compelling films and series including "Mortal Kombat," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Life of Pi" and "Warrior," documentaries like "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness," "Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta" and "Tiger," reality shows such as "House of Ho," animated titles like "Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!," "Weathering With You," and "Earwig and the Witch," and other original programming that honors the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in entertainment.

Films born out of HBO's Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition will also be featured on the spotlight page, including the 2020 winning films "Lonely Night" directed by Johnson Cheng, "Fine China" directed by Tiffany So and "Si" directed by Thomas Kim. Established in 2016, HBO Visionaries provides an unprecedented platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community. Now in its fifth year, APAV serves to showcase cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, awarding the top three winners with cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.

To top it off, as part of the HBO Max Guest Curator Program, Jamie Chung from HBO's "Lovecraft Country" curated an exclusive playlist of her favorite films and series. Her recommendations include titles such as "The High Note" (directed by Nisha Ganatra), "Made for Love," "Unscripted," "How to Make it in America," and "Lovecraft Country" as well.

Watch a teaser here: