HBO Max Celebrates Latinx Voices

Celebrate Latinx filmmakers and actors with a wide selection of programming available to stream on HBO Max.

Celebrate Latinx filmmakers and actors with a wide selection of programming available to stream on HBO Max. From original series and documentaries like Selena + Chef and Habla Now to laugh-out-loud comedy specials including Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy and Entre Nos to exclusive concert experiences including Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo and Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there's vibrant storytelling available for everyone to stream and enjoy.

A Boy Called Sailboat, 2018 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008*

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)

Charm City Kings - Premieres October 8

El Perro Y El Gato (HBO)

Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)

George Lopez: America's Mexican (HBO)

Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (HBO)

Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

Habla Now (HBO) - Premieres September 18

Habla Y Vota (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)

HBO Presents: A Tiny Audience (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo (HBO)

La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Futbolisimos (The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)

Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)

Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)

Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (HBO)

Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)

Real Women Have Curves, 2002 (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 2004

Selena + Chef

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)

Siempre, Luis (HBO) - Premiering October 6

The Latin Explosion: A New America (HBO)

The Latino List (HBO)

The Letter, 2020 (HBO)

The Serenade, 2019 (HBO)

Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)

Victor And Valentino (S1)

Walkout, 2006 (HBO)



*Available until September 30, 2020

View More TV Stories Related Articles