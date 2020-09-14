Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HBO Max Celebrates Latinx Voices

Sep. 14, 2020  
Celebrate Latinx filmmakers and actors with a wide selection of programming available to stream on HBO Max. From original series and documentaries like Selena + Chef and Habla Now to laugh-out-loud comedy specials including Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy and Entre Nos to exclusive concert experiences including Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo and Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there's vibrant storytelling available for everyone to stream and enjoy.

  • A Boy Called Sailboat, 2018 (HBO)
  • Another Cinderella Story, 2008*
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
  • Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)
  • Charm City Kings - Premieres October 8
  • El Perro Y El Gato (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
  • Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)
  • George Lopez: America's Mexican (HBO)
  • Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (HBO)
  • Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
  • Habla Now (HBO) - Premieres September 18
  • Habla Y Vota (HBO)
  • Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)
  • HBO Presents: A Tiny Audience (HBO)
  • Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo (HBO)
  • La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)
  • Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
  • Los Espookys (HBO)
  • Los Futbolisimos (The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)
  • Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)
  • Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
  • Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)
  • My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
  • My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (HBO)
  • Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)
  • Real Women Have Curves, 2002 (HBO)
  • Shall We Dance, 2004
  • Selena + Chef
  • Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)
  • Siempre, Luis (HBO) - Premiering October 6
  • The Latin Explosion: A New America (HBO)
  • The Latino List (HBO)
  • The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Serenade, 2019 (HBO)
  • Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)
  • Victor And Valentino (S1)
  • Walkout, 2006 (HBO)


*Available until September 30, 2020



