HBO Max Celebrates Latinx Voices
Celebrate Latinx filmmakers and actors with a wide selection of programming available to stream on HBO Max. From original series and documentaries like Selena + Chef and Habla Now to laugh-out-loud comedy specials including Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy and Entre Nos to exclusive concert experiences including Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo and Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there's vibrant storytelling available for everyone to stream and enjoy.
- A Boy Called Sailboat, 2018 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008*
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
- Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)
- Charm City Kings - Premieres October 8
- El Perro Y El Gato (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)
- George Lopez: America's Mexican (HBO)
- Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (HBO)
- Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
- Habla Now (HBO) - Premieres September 18
- Habla Y Vota (HBO)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)
- HBO Presents: A Tiny Audience (HBO)
- Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo (HBO)
- La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Los Futbolisimos (The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)
- Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)
- Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
- Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)
- My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
- My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (HBO)
- Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)
- Real Women Have Curves, 2002 (HBO)
- Shall We Dance, 2004
- Selena + Chef
- Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)
- Siempre, Luis (HBO) - Premiering October 6
- The Latin Explosion: A New America (HBO)
- The Latino List (HBO)
- The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
- The Serenade, 2019 (HBO)
- Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)
- Victor And Valentino (S1)
- Walkout, 2006 (HBO)
*Available until September 30, 2020
