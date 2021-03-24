HBO Max Announces The GENERA+ION Un-Fashion Showcase

HBO Max is proud to announce the Genera+ion Un-Fashion Showcase, a two-week long pop-up installation from April 2 -12, 2021 at The LAB in Orange County, California celebrating the launch of the dramedy's first season. Genera+ion is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

HBO Max partnered with premier fashion school FIDM and Genera+ion Costume Designer Shirley Kurata to select up-and-coming student and alumni designers to create custom-made fashion looks inspired by each of the central characters in the series. The Un-Fashion Showcase will be designed by New York-based artist Mason Webb and captured by rising photographer Myles Loftin.

"Genera+ion highlights the importance of creativity, authenticity, and self-expression," said Pia Chaozon Barlow, SVP Originals Marketing, HBO Max. "We're proud to present the Un-Fashion Showcase with those themes in mind and we can't wait to unveil the impressive final designs helmed by the next generation of fashion designers-FIDM's talented students and alumni- with Shirley's guidance, with Genera+ion's fans."

Fans can check out the Un-Fashion Showcase in person from April 2 -12, 2021 at The LAB in Orange County, California and online through media partner NYLON's Looks of a Genera+ion digital content hub. The installation will be open to the public and compliant with all local, county, state, and federal COVID recommendations and requirements.

Drawing inspiration from fashion as a vehicle for self-expression, FIDM identified sixteen up-and-coming student and alumni designers and invited them to participate in the showcase. Each designer was paired with one of the eight central characters from Genera+ion and briefed by Kurata on her vision and creative inspiration. Designers then went through two rounds of feedback and review, and Kurata selected one final look per character to go into production.

The winning designers include Ally Dechant, Sofia Elin, Esther Gaor, Robin Giles, Faith Ibrahim, Xander Shephard, Tiara Slater, and Reanne Wang.

"Much like the characters of Genera+tion, FIDM alumni are redefining the role of future fashion," said Amanda Starling, Special Projects Chair, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. "Inclusion, self-expression, and ethical responsibility drive these designers to pursue their authentic and creative vision."

New York-based artist Mason Webb will physically design the installation and photographer Myles Loftin will capture photography and video content. Webb will create a series of reflective columns using two-way tinted glass. Mannequins sporting the eight winning looks will be placed inside of the columns while others will be left open, allowing fans to create and capture their own photo moments. Loftin, who was recently named to Forbes' "30 under 30" class of 2020 for Art & Style, will shoot images and video content from the installation for a digital lookbook titled "Looks of a Genera+ion."

The Looks of a Genera+ion digital lookbook will be available on media partner Nylon's website and social channels. This interactive content hub will provide an in-depth look at the Un-Fashion Showcase where fans can see the looks as captured by rising photographer Myles Loftin, read about each designer, and explore the world of Genera+ion through NYLON's website and social channels.

"NYLON and its culturally obsessed audience has long been at the forefront of what's next in fashion and entertainment," said Alyssa Vingan, Editor in Chief, NYLON. "We are excited to be partnering with HBO Max and FIDM to help empower the next generation of creatives and thinkers and to champion their work with our like-minded readership."