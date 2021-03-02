HBO Max And BBC One To Co-Produce JP Delaney's THE GIRL BEFORE

HBO Max and BBC One will co-produce the psychological thriller THE GIRL BEFORE, a four-episode limited series based on the global bestselling book of the same name, from 42 starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("The Morning Show," "Misbehaviour") and Golden Globe®, BAFTA, and Emmy®-nominated actor David Oyelowo ("Selma," "Les Misérables"). Emmy nominated Lisa Brühlmann ("Killing Eve," "Servant," "Blue My Mind") will direct.

THE GIRL BEFORE tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There's just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways but, when she makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she's forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women's timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before...

Jeniffer Kim, senior vice president, International Originals, said, "We jumped at the chance to co-produce JP Delaney's intricate mind twister, THE GIRL BEFORE, with the BBC and 42. With what will surely be stellar performances from the incomparable Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, One Folgate Street is about to welcome new house guests from both sides of the pond."

Gugu Mbatha-Raw said, "I'm so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as an actor and producer."

David Oyelowo said, "This story is mind bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can't wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I'd go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again."

The limited series will stream in the U.S. on HBO Max and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with WarnerMedia also controlling rights for additional select territories around the world.

A global bestseller, "The Girl Before" has sold over one million copies since its publication in 2016. It is published by Quercus in the UK and Ballantine in the U.S.

Created, written and executive produced by JP Delaney, THE GIRL BEFORE is adapted from Delaney's own best-selling novel of the same title. Additional executive producers include Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh for 42, Ben Irving for the BBC, and Lisa Brühlmann. Rhonda Smith will produce and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is an associate producer. Marissa Lestrade ("White Stork," "Deep State 2") will co-write episodes of the series. ITV Studios is the international distributor and brokered the co-commission deal with HBO Max.