HBO Gives Series Order to THE UNTITLED LAKERS PROJECT

HBO has given a series order to THE UNTITLED LAKERS PROJECT, a fast-break drama series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties-a team that defined its era, both on and off the court, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming.

"Alongside Adam McKay and Max Borenstein, HBO couldn't be more thrilled to examine one of professional sports' most beloved empires," says Orsi. "Across 1980s Los Angeles, we'll experience the exhilarating ride of a team that dominated a decade of basketball and watch them not only achieve iconic status but transform the sport in every way."



Pilot directed and executive produced by Adam McKay for Hyperobject Industries; executive produced by Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries; written and executive produced by Max Borenstein; story co-written and executive produced by Jim Hecht; executive produced by Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.



Based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s"





