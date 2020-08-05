HBO Documentary Films and The Duplass Brothers in Production on THE LADY AND THE DALE

The documentary series explores an audacious 1970s auto scam centered around a mysterious entrepreneur.

HBO Documentary Films and Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass are currently in production on THE LADY AND THE DALE, a documentary series exploring an audacious 1970s auto scam centered around a mysterious entrepreneur.



This latest HBO partnership with the Emmy® award-winning Duplass brothers (HBO's "Room 104"), directed by Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker, traces the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car's technology and Carmichael's surprising past. A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur's rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family and identity. The series is expected to air in 2021.



"We are excited to be collaborating yet again with HBO in the docu-series space, and for the chance to bring the complex story of Liz Carmichael and her three-wheeled car to life," said Mark and Jay Duplass.



Mark and Jay Duplass will executive produce, along with Mel Eslyn, through their production company Duplass Brothers Productions ("Wild Wild Country"). Andre Gaines, Allen Bain, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers and Zackary Drucker will also serve as executive producers. Additional collaborations with HBO and the Duplass brothers include "Room 104," "Animals.", "On Tour with Asperger's Are Us" and "Togetherness."

