HBO Concert Special 'Piano Y Mujer' Debuts Exclusively On HBO Max & HBO Latino

HBO is back with another concert special that brings different cultures and backgrounds together in celebration of music. Detroit-born pianist Arthur Hanlon, an Irish American, who has devoted his career to Latin music, joins five female artists representing five different countries and musical styles: Puerto Rico's Kany Garcia, Colombia's Goyo, Venezuela's Nella, Spain's Natalia Jimenez and Venezuelan American Evaluna Montaner in PIANO Y MUJER debuting FRIDAY, APRIL 16 (10:00-10:52 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

PIANO Y MUJER, acquired from Sony Music Latin and produced by Loud And Live Studios, celebrates women and Latin music. Filmed at the Faena Theater in Miami last October, the special delights us with timeless compositions and reimagined renditions of "Hoy ya me voy," "Me llaman Nella," and "Gotas de lluvia/La reina del combo," alongside intimate behind-the-scenes moments with the artists. The concert special is accompanied by Arthur's latest studio album of the same name which will be released on April 9. Produced by Motiff (Gloria Estefan, Gente de Zona, Yandel), the 13 tracks of the album include three instrumentals by Arthur and 10 collaborations with five of the most important women in Latin music.

Chart topping pianist/composer/arranger Arthur Hanlon is the single most recognizable name in Latin instrumental music today. Born in Detroit to Irish American parents and in love with Latin music, Hanlon is the only pianist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin charts. A virtuoso with a master's degree in piano performance from Manhattan School of Music, Hanlon plays a distinctive blend of Detroit street, jazz and Motown, classical virtuosity and Latin beats. He's recorded hit singles with Luis Fonsi, Fonseca, Laura Pausini, Marc Anthony, Juanes, Chocquibtown, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Myriam Hernandez and Ricardo Montaner among others.

Kany García's expansive music career includes six Latin Grammys®, 20 Latin Grammy® nominations, and two Grammy® nominations. The renowned Puerto Rican singer-songwriter released her latest album, "Mesa para dos," in 2020. Her HBO concert special, "Kany García: Soy yo en vivo" is available on HBO Max. Kany García is also part of the line-up for "A Tiny Audience" season 2.

Gloria Martinez, aka Goyo, is a singer, rapper, and music producer from Colombia. Along with her husband Carlos Valencia and her brother Miguel Martinez, she is the co-founder of Latin Grammy® Award-winning ChocQuibTown, one of the biggest Afro-Colombian hip-hop bands in the world. Their sound combines electronica, Afro-Latin rhythms, salsa, and Latin jazz.

Gone are the days when Spanish-born Natalia Jiménez used to sing in the subway in Madrid. She has sold three million albums worldwide and recorded duets with the best-known stars in Latin music, including Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin. In 2019, Natalia Jiménez released "México de mi corazón," a special rancheras album honoring the Mexican genre. She has been a featured guest in the first two seasons of "A Tiny Audience."

Venezuelan Evaluna Montaner is an actress, music director, and singer with a loyal 15-million strong following on Instagram. She is part of the Montaner family dynasty - her father is famous singer Ricardo Montaner and her older brothers, Mauricio and Ricardo, are the rising duo Mau y Ricky featured in the second season of "A Tiny Audience."

Venezuelan singer Nella is a Latin Grammy® Award winner and a Berklee College of Music graduate. Her characteristic sound mixes the folk roots of Venezuela with Andalusian influences. Nella starred in Asghar Farhadi's film "Everybody Knows," alongside Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Penélope Cruz, and also took part in the film's soundtrack composed by Javier Limón.

