HBO Comedy Series SILICON VALLEY Returns October 27 for Sixth and Final Season

The HBO comedy series SILICON VALLEY returns for its seven-episode, sixth and final season SUNDAY, OCT. 27 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT). A collaboration between Mike Judge and Alec Berg, the Emmy(R)-winning and Golden Globe-nominated series takes a comedic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

The series stars Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as Big Head.

The Atlantic hailed the show's fifth season as "exciting" and "hilarious," while A.V. Club praised the series as having "one of the best comedic ensembles on television."

Judge and Berg serve as executive producers, writers and directors. Executive produced by Clay Tarver, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally and Jim Kleverweis; co-executive produced by Ron Weiner, Sarah Walker, and Daisy Gardner. Created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky.





