HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS to Make Debut on HBO

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

HBO and NFL FILMS are set to debut HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS on August 4, bringing the long-running sports documentary series to the Pacific Northwest for the first time as it follows the Seahawks through their preseason preparations.

The HBO Original series HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS debuts Tuesday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the five-episode series will premiere subsequent Tuesdays through September 1. This will be the first time since 'Hard Knocks' launched in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series will document the defending SUPER BOWL champion.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marks the franchise's first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy-winning series. Its signature all-access coverage unfolds this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and features head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II.

Since its debut in 2001, 'Hard Knocks' has documented training camps of the Baltimore Ravens (2001), DALLAS Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2013), New York Jets (2010, 2023), Miami Dolphins (2012), Atlanta Falcons (2014), Houston Texans (2015), Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Oakland Raiders (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Detroit Lions (2022), Chicago Bears (2024), and Buffalo Bills (2025).

Winner of 146 Sports Emmy Awards, NFL FILMS remains a gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...