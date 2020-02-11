Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins LOKI on Disney Plus

Deadline reports that Gugu Mbatha-Raw has joined the cast of "Loki" on Disney Plus. She will star opposite Tom Hiddleston, reprising his role from many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Owen Wilson and Sophie De Martino also star in the series. All roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Hiddleston plays Loki, Asgardian god of mischief, in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The series is expected to tie-in with "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

Mbatha-Raw starred in a 2009 Broadway revival of "Hamlet" as Ophelia. She recently appeared on "The Morning Show," and in "Motherless Brooklyn." She won an Emmy for her work in "Black Mirror: San Junipero."

Read the original story on Deadline.





