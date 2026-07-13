Gracie Abrams Addresses Nepo Baby Label on THE VIEW

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THE VIEW posted a clip THIS WEEK featuring pop singer Gracie Abrams, who sat down with the daytime talk show's co-hosts to address the so-called nepo baby label that has followed her career. The segment captures Abrams speaking directly about public awareness of her family connections and how she navigates that perception in the music industry.

In the clip, Abrams acknowledges that she is aware of the nepo baby characterization and speaks to what it means for her professionally. The conversation reflects a broader cultural discussion about inherited privilege and opportunity in the entertainment industry, a topic that has gained significant traction in recent years across music, film, and television.

The segment is part of THE VIEW's ongoing coverage of figures in pop culture and the entertainment world, offering Abrams a platform to speak in her own words about a label that has defined much of the public conversation around her rise as a recording artist. THE VIEW is a long-running ABC daytime talk program known for its roundtable format, in which co-hosts discuss current events, pop culture, and interview guests from entertainment, politics, and beyond. The show has been a fixture of daytime television for decades and regularly features musicians, actors, and public figures in conversation-style interviews.