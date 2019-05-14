Genndy Tartakovsky Animated Series PRIMAL Heads to Adult Swim

Coming off an award-winning final season of Samurai Jack, Adult Swim reunites with creator Genndy Tartakovsky on a new animated series. Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world. This half-hour animated series will debut on Adult Swim this fall.

Tartakovsky is the Emmy-award winning creator of the hit series Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack, along with directing the original Star Wars: Clone Wars series. The final season of SAMURAI JACK debuted on Adult Swim in early 2017 to critical and public praise, winning its timeslot each week.

