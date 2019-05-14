Genndy Tartakovsky Animated Series PRIMAL Heads to Adult Swim

May. 14, 2019  

Coming off an award-winning final season of Samurai Jack, Adult Swim reunites with creator Genndy Tartakovsky on a new animated series. Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world. This half-hour animated series will debut on Adult Swim this fall.

Tartakovsky is the Emmy-award winning creator of the hit series Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack, along with directing the original Star Wars: Clone Wars series. The final season of SAMURAI JACK debuted on Adult Swim in early 2017 to critical and public praise, winning its timeslot each week.

Adult Swim is the #1 destination for young adults with ONE OF A KIND programming and innovative and immersive experiences.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.



