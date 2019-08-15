Gabrielle Union Will Lead New Rom Com

Aug. 15, 2019  

Deadline reports that Gabrielle Union will lead a new, untitled romantic comedy from Screen Gems. The film centers around a relationship between a newly single African-American woman and a recently divorced Asian-American man.

Union is known from her breakthrough role in the high school cheerleading film "Bring It On." She has starred in more than a few romantic comedies--and, on top of her impressive acting resume, Union makes daily change as a women's health activist. She was last seen in crime thriller "Breaking In."

Read the original story on Deadline.



