GOOD MORNING AMERICA Explores How Tom Holland, Zendaya Revive Old Hollywood Stardom

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to a new wave of movie stars who are drawing comparisons to the versatility of Hollywood's golden age performers. The segment highlighted how a handful of today's biggest names are proving capable of moving seamlessly across genres, rather than being locked into a single type of role.

Among the actors named in the discussion were Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, all cited as examples of stars who can headline blockbuster action films while also taking on indie dramas and comedies.

The conversation centered on the idea that audiences are once again seeing performers built for broad appeal, capable of anchoring a major franchise one moment and a smaller character-driven project the next.

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