GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY'S PRIMAL Saga Continues with 5 All-New Episodes

The episodes start premiering October 4th at 11:30 p.m.

Spear and Fang continue their journey together with five all-new episodes of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, premiering Sunday, October 4th at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Combining artistry, emotion and flat out action, the series has as well been renewed for a second season for an additional 10 episodes. From the mind of Genndy Tartakovsky, the visionary creator behind the Emmy(R) award-winning series Samurai Jack, comes a new tale that follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur.

With suspense, heartbreak, excitement, love and fear all without a single word of dialogue, the series is a painting come to life, relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other's only hope of survival against a common enemy.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal was created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack) with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack).

Catch the first five episodes on AdultSwim.com or on HBOMax now!

