Freeform Announces New Programming for 'Kickoff to Christmas' and '25 Days of Christmas'

For the first time ever on cable, the beloved holiday classics "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman" will air on FreeForm during this year's "25 Days of Christmas" programming event. From the Rankin Bass classic holiday library, the two iconic films will join other titles including "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town," "The Little Drummer Boy" and more for the merriest time of year.

In a holiday series showdown like no other, "Wrap Battle" will put the most gifted DIY-ers to the test. In the elimination gift-wrapping competition, contestants battle it out to deliver amazing results in different challenges in every episode, with each vying to win $50,000. Get your scissors and two-sided tape ready, let's get wrapping! "Wrap Battle" is executive produced by Michael Levitt ("Hocus Pocus 25th Halloween Anniversary Bash").

Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold, original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kickoff to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.



Photo Credit: Rankin/Bass Productions





Related Articles View More TV Stories