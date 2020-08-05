Food Network To Premiere Special At-Home Episodes Of Rachael Ray's 30 MINUTE MEALS

New self-shot episodes to premiere this fall on the Food Network Kitchen app, followed by airings on Food Network.

Production has just completed on special at-home episodes of Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. A Food Network star, Emmy®-winning talk show host, and best-selling cookbook author, RACHAEL RAY returns with 20 self-shot episodes of the Daytime Emmy®-nominated culinary series from Rachael's upstate New York home, where she gives viewers real-time, step-by-step cooking instructions, from ingredient prep to getting a meal on the table with time-saving tips that make the aspirational achievable. The at-home episodes will premiere on the Food Network Kitchen app this fall with new episodes rolling out weekly; viewers will also be able to access exclusive 30 Minute Meals digital content on the app, including binge watching premieres and episodes from seasons' past, along with access to recipes from throughout the season. Plus, audiences can go to Food Network's social media platforms to receive expert how-tos and ingredient tips straight from Rachael herself. New at-home linear episodes will air in 2021 on Food Network.

"Rachael Ray is a true culinary icon who continuously promotes self-empowerment and a can-do attitude to get viewers involved in THE KITCHEN to cook along with their families," said White. "We could not be more excited to bring audiences new 30 Minute Meals, as even a pandemic cannot slow Rachael down with creative recipes from these special at-home episodes."

Added Ray, "After just about 20 years, I'm finding the work of writing and sharing my meals more gratifying and fulfilling than ever. The meals I'm making and the time I'm sharing with my husband and audience from our home has brought me closer to not only my connections in life but to myself. The shows and food I'm producing right now are the truest expression I've ever shared. I'm insanely grateful and fortunate for the opportunities and challenges 30 Minute Meals continues to present me with."

Rachael Ray grew up in food and has parlayed that birthright into a successful career as a television star, an iconic Food Network personality, bestselling cookbook author, Founder and Editorial Director of her own lifestyle magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Founder of the Yum-o! organization. Rachael launched her daytime program, 'Rachael Ray,' in the fall of 2006 showcasing Rachael's warmth, energy and boundless curiosity, and has won a Daytime Emmy® Award for "Outstanding Informative Talk Show." Ray has also hosted Food Network's Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off, Worst Cooks in America, Week In A Day and 30 Minute Meals, which earned Rachael a Daytime Emmy® Award for "Outstanding Service Show" and a nomination for "Outstanding Service Show Host." Rachael turned her 30 Minute Meals concept into a bestselling cookbook series, including Rachael Ray's Book of Burger and My Year in Meals, and recently released her 26th cookbook, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life. Ray has also developed a line of super premium dog and cat food called RACHAEL RAY Nutrish®, and through The RACHAEL RAY Foundation™ has donated more than $48 million to animals in need. Her nonprofit organization, Yum-o!, empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking, and together launched the live virtual summer cooking camp - Rachael Ray's Yum-o!® Cooking Camp to provide an unforgettable summer learning experience.

Visit FoodNetwork.com/30MinuteMeals for more of Rachael's must-try recipes

