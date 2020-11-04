Foo Fighters Will Musical Guest on This Week's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Dave Chapelle hosts for the second time.

"Saturday Night Live" returns Nov. 7 with host Dave Chapelle and musical guest Foo Fighters.

Chappelle will host "SNL" for the second time, having received an Emmy Award for his first hosting appearance following the 2016 presidential election. His most recent stand-up special, "Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones," received three Emmys.

Foo Fighters will perform as musical guest for the eighth time. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

View More TV Stories Related Articles