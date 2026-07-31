Fans Rejoice as SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Tracks for Record Opening

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA sent ABC News correspondent Danny New to theaters to capture the reaction from fans of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The segment found moviegoers raving about the film as it heads toward what the report describes as a record-setting opening.

The film arrives following months of anticipation from fans of the franchise. Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the series, previously appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA ahead of the release to preview what audiences could expect, speaking to the direction of the story without revealing major plot details.

The GMA segment focused on capturing the on-the-ground excitement surrounding the release, with fans at screenings offering their reactions to the film as part of the network's coverage of its box office performance.

Batalon's earlier appearance offered a glimpse into the tone and stakes of the new chapter, part of the buildup that has now culminated in the strong opening numbers highlighted in this report. Read more about Jacob Batalon's preview of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY from his prior GOOD MORNING AMERICA visit.

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