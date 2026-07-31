Fandiem Relics to Launch Jerry Garcia Birthday Collection for WhyHunger

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Fandiem Relics has announced a collection tied to the birthday of GRATEFUL DEAD guitarist Jerry Garcia, with proceeds from the merchandise benefiting WhyHunger, a nonprofit organization focused on addressing hunger and poverty.

Fandiem Relics today announced the launch of an exclusive Jerry Garcia Birthday Collection, a curated release of museum quality limited edition fine art prints celebrating the extraordinary visual artwork of Jerry Garcia. Timed to honor Garcia's birthday, the collection offers fans and collectors a rare opportunity to experience another side of one of music's most iconic creative minds while supporting WhyHunger and its mission to end hunger.

Highlights

Celebrating Jerry Garcia's birthday with an exclusive collection of museum quality fine art prints featuring his original artwork.

Showcasing the lesser known visual art of one of America's most influential creative voices.

Supporting WhyHunger's mission to end hunger and advance the human right to food globally.

Every print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity from The Jerry Garcia Foundation and an exclusive Jerry Garcia coloring book.

Although Jerry Garcia is remembered around the world for his groundbreaking music, visual art remained a lifelong creative passion. Long before he picked up a guitar, Garcia picked up a pencil. Throughout his life he continued to draw, paint and experiment across watercolor, ink, pencil, marker, airbrush and digital media, creating a deeply personal body of work that reflected the same imagination, curiosity and spirit of improvisation that defined his music.

The Fandiem Relics Jerry Garcia Birthday Collection features a curated selection of Garcia's artwork reproduced as museum quality giclée prints, including limited-edition numbered works and select rare Artist Proof editions. Each print is produced on premium 17 x 22 inch Somerset Velvet 100% cotton rag fine art paper, with numbered editions limited to only 500 prints worldwide.

Every piece includes an official Certificate of Authenticity from The Jerry Garcia Foundation, individually numbered within the edition and signed by Jerry's daughter Keelin and his wife Manasha. Collectors will also receive an exclusive Jerry Garcia coloring book celebrating his artistic legacy.

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