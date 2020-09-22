FULL HOUSE Creator Jeff Franklin Partners With Cast & PetSmart Charities For Music Video

Featuring John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier.

Jeff Franklin, the visionary and creator of the beloved hit American sitcom FULL HOUSE and its sequel FULLER HOUSE, has released the official music video for "Gotta Love a Golden," featuring FULL HOUSE icons John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier. The original song was written by Jeff Franklin and is performed by The Full Dog-House. All proceeds raised will go to PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Dog Week.

This partnership marks Franklin's latest contribution to the fight against animal homelessness across the country. PetSmart Charities remains dedicated to its core mission of supporting pets and the people who love them, despite the unique challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Through its continued support of the health and wellbeing of companion animals during the pandemic, the leading funder of animal welfare recently increased its $2 million commitment to include an additional $1.2 million to aid both animal shelters caring for homeless pets and to organizations that are helping people keep and care for their pets during this extraordinary time of need..

"As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide. My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on Full House and Cosmo on Fuller House brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched. Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions, making this partnership with PetSmart Charities a passion project for me," said Franklin.

"Many people consider pets as family, and we remain committed to keeping pets in the arms of those who love them as well as helping homeless pets find loving homes," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "We appreciate Jeff's continued dedication to pets and are excited to leverage our shared passion of preserving the human-animal bond to help pets in need."

Watch the video here:

