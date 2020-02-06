FRIENDS Reunion Special With Original Cast Nears Deal at HBO Max

Deadline reports that the original cast of "Friends" will reunite for an hourlong reunion special on HBO Max.

HBO Max bought the rights to the entire series of "Friends" earlier this year.

Deadline says that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have finally reached an agreement in what has been a contentious negotiation.

"There is interest all around, and yet we can't get the interests all alighted to push the button on it," Kevin Reilly said last year. "Today it's just maybe."

"Friends" aired for ten years, between 1994 and 2004. It has found a new audience on Netflix in the past several years.

Read the original story on Deadline.





