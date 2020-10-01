FIXER TO FABULOUS Returns to HGTV Oct. 27

The show premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

Popular home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring more worn-out houses back to life when a new season of Fixer to Fabulous premieres on HGTV Tuesday, Oct, 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the new 13-episode run, the husband-wife duo-who attracted more than 17.9 million viewers to the first season of Fixer to Fabulous-continue to overhaul old homes in Northwest Arkansas, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave tackles the construction with aplomb, crediting his passion for reviving old homes.

"We love our town and are proud to live and work here and show off this special place to the world," said Dave.

"Last season was a blast and from a design prospective this season is going to be even more fun," added Jenny. "Each of our client's homes showcase a different design style and give us the opportunity to create a space that truly reflects who lives there."

In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny fix up a dated lakehouse for a deserving family, transforming it into a modern Nantucket-style waterfront escape. The renovation calls for several custom projects, including a refreshed boathouse, a one-of-a-kind carved inlay in the foyer and a soda-shoppe inspired teenage hideaway. As the season continues, Dave and Jenny's breathtaking renovations spotlight custom elements that they design and curate for each project, such as a secret bookshelf doorway to a laundry room, a reclaimed console with a hidden pop-up TV panel and a dining table made from reclaimed basketball court flooring.

Fans can stay connected with FIXER TO FABULOUS on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV episode premieres-Tuesdays beginning Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs.

